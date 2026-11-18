Israel’s Knesset has backed, in preliminary votes, bills to repeal a number of controversial laws of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. These include changes to the procedure for appointing judges, the powers of the attorney general, and rules governing government control over the media, Polsat News reports.

Judges and the attorney general

One of the backed bills provides for repealing changes that increased politicians’ influence over the appointment of judges, including to the Supreme Court. These reforms have sparked mass protests in Israel since 2023.

Another bill concerns repealing a law that allows ministers to ignore the legal opinions of the attorney general, which are currently binding on the government. The law also gives the ruling coalition control over appointments to this position.

Media and government formation

Parliament also backed the repeal of a media law that increased government control over broadcasters and eliminated some oversight mechanisms. Journalists’ organizations criticized these provisions, while the Supreme Court partially suspended their implementation.

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The votes became possible after Matan Kahana, an ally of former Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, was elected Knesset speaker on Tuesday. In the October 27 election, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the 120-seat parliament, while Eisenkot’s bloc won 48. With the support of 19 lawmakers from Arab parties, Eisenkot’s bloc can secure a parliamentary majority.

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government by the end of December. If he cannot form a coalition, Netanyahu, who still heads the government, may be given the opportunity to form a cabinet. Justice Minister Yariv Levin said that the reforms they are trying to repeal will return with even greater force.

Eisenkot’s bloc and Arab parties boycotted the vote on initiatives from Netanyahu’s camp, accusing the Likud party of trying to drive a wedge between future coalition allies. The bills passed without any votes against.

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