In Sweden, representatives of the Sweden Democrats party stopped approving government business for four days at the end of September 2023, demanding that provisions agreed with them be included in a directive on permanent residence permits. This is stated in the book L'Amour Toujours by Svenska Dagbladet journalists Maggie Strömberg and Torbjörn Nilsson, The Local Sweden reports.

Blocking approvals

According to the publication, the conflict arose after non-political officials of the migration units of the Ministry of Justice edited a draft directive for an investigation planned in two stages. It envisaged first gradually phasing out permanent residence permits for future applicants and then revoking permits already issued.

As claimed in the book, Sweden Democrats representative Erik Larsson told a colleague from the Moderate Party that provisions for which the party had fought for a long time had been removed from the draft. After that, Gustav Gellerbrant, head of the Sweden Democrats' representatives in government structures, announced a complete blockade of approvals for documents and decisions that required the party's consent.

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Participants in the blockade demanded that a government meeting be convened and that the directive be approved in the version agreed with them. According to the book, the party's representatives in parliament and on the coordination council were meanwhile celebrating Oktoberfest at the Bierhaus beer establishment in Stockholm's Vasastan district. On October 2, 2023, the government parties approved the text demanded by the Sweden Democrats, after which the blockade ended.

Dispute in 2026

A second conflict over this initiative lasted eight weeks in January and February 2026. By then, a proposal to revoke between 100,000 and 180,000 permanent residence permits had been made public. According to The Local Sweden, it was criticized by courts, state bodies, leading lawyers and civil society representatives.

According to the book, Moderate Party representative Per Clareus proposed conducting an additional investigation into the proposals, while Gellerbrant called this a breach of the agreements. His position was supported by Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson. Åkesson later told broadcaster SVT that he was ready to postpone the law until after the elections. On March 6, the government promised at a press conference to resolve the problem of deportations of teenagers and at the same time announced that the law on revoking permanent residence permits would be postponed until after the elections.

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