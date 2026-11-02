Little Acorns bookshop in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, continues to supply Sally Rooney’s novels to customers in the United Kingdom after publisher Faber halted their distribution on the British market. As The Hindu reports, Faber said it could not transfer sales revenue from Britain to the writer following her intention to donate the funds to Palestine Action.

UK authorities banned Palestine Action in July 2025 under anti-terrorism legislation. Membership in, support for, or funding of the organization is illegal in the country. At the same time, the group’s activities are not banned in Ireland, where Rooney lives.

Supply through Ireland

Little Acorns owner Jenny Doherty purchases Rooney’s books through suppliers in the Republic of Ireland. Londonderry is located near the border with Ireland, so the bookshop can order editions through Irish distributors and send them to customers in various countries, including the United Kingdom.

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Doherty said she had received inquiries from British booksellers seeking alternative suppliers. Rooney’s books, which had previously been placed on general shelves in alphabetical order, are now displayed on the front counter.

Demand for novels

Kenny's Bookshop in Galway said sales of Rooney’s novels increased tenfold after Faber’s decision. The publisher stated that it remains the writer’s publisher and will continue selling her works outside the United Kingdom.

Rooney’s books themselves are not banned in Britain: sellers may sell copies they already have in stock. However, they cannot replenish stocks through Faber’s regular British distribution network. London bookshop Bard Books, which stopped selling Rooney’s works after the publisher’s decision, said the copies it had in stock sold out within a few days.

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