The Saudi Arabia-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia early on October 12. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki reported this on X, Anadolu Agency reports.

Warning in Abs

Prior to this, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Service issued a warning in the neighboring city of Abha. The agency later said that the threat had passed.

According to the coalition, the interception came amid a resumption of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on airports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strikes on Riyadh airport

On Sunday, a Pakistani resident was killed and another 11 people were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reported this.

A day earlier, another strike on the same airport killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to a source. The Saudi coalition blamed the Houthis for this previous strike and promised a decisive response.

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