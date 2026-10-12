Coalition says it intercepted Houthi missile headed for Khamis Mushait — Anadolu Agency
The Saudi Arabia-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia early on October 12. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki reported this on X, Anadolu Agency reports.
Warning in Abs
Prior to this, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Service issued a warning in the neighboring city of Abha. The agency later said that the threat had passed.
According to the coalition, the interception came amid a resumption of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on airports.
More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.
Strikes on Riyadh airport
On Sunday, a Pakistani resident was killed and another 11 people were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reported this.
A day earlier, another strike on the same airport killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to a source. The Saudi coalition blamed the Houthis for this previous strike and promised a decisive response.