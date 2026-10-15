The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile over the Medina region in the west of the country. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki reported this.

Coalition statement

Al-Maliki released information about the interception of the missile in a statement on the X platform. As Anadolu Agency reports, the incident occurred amid an intensification of missile and drone attacks carried out by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia, including on airports and energy facilities.

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Previous attacks

The coalition also accused the Houthis of a drone attack on the Taiba electricity distribution station in Medina on September 29. According to al-Maliki, one transformer was disabled as a result of the strike, but the power grid continued to operate. The facility supplies electricity to the Prophet's Mosque.

Earlier the same day, the coalition said it had destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. The day before, it reported destroying a ballistic missile that the Houthis had launched toward the country's capital, Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government in its confrontation with the Houthis since 2015.

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