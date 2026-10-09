Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that Ukraine and Moldova can only outperform his country in negative indicators. He was responding to remarks by European Commissioner Marta Kos, who described Georgia as an EU accession candidate only “on paper.”

The European Commissioner made this assessment on October 6 at a press conference in Strasbourg. She noted that she would like to see Georgia on par with Ukraine and Moldova, but that the country’s candidate status currently exists only in name.

The situation in Georgia will be reflected in the European Commission’s enlargement report, which is expected in late October. According to Kos, the future format of relations with Tbilisi will largely depend on the position of the EU member states.

Her remarks came after the European Commission released a package on preparations for future enlargement.

Brussels has identified four candidate countries:

Montenegro;

Albania;

Moldova;

Ukraine.

For these countries, the European Commission plans to prepare indicative roadmaps outlining the next steps toward membership. Georgia is not on this list.

The Georgian prime minister rejected the European Commission’s assessment and insists that Ukraine and Moldova have an advantage over his country only in terms of negative indicators.

“If Moldova and Ukraine are ahead of Georgia in anything, it is exclusively in negative indicators. God forbid we should surpass Moldova and Ukraine in this regard. We have our own path. Our path is peace and economic development,” he said.

According to Kobakhidze, Tbilisi continues to declare its intention to pursue the path of European integration. The prime minister asserts that Georgia has already fulfilled 90% of its obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union.

At the same time, he asserted that his country is allegedly “1,000 steps ahead” of Ukraine, Moldova, and other candidates. Kobakhidze did not specify in which areas exactly Georgia holds such an advantage. He also called on the European Commission to adopt a “fair, correct, and sound approach” toward Georgia.

The European Commission announced that, as part of the 2026 package, it will prepare indicative roadmaps for Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine, provided that these countries continue to implement the necessary reforms. The documents will outline the next steps, indicative timelines, and specific tasks on the path to accession.

Ukraine and Moldova have already made tangible progress in the negotiations. In June 2026, all EU member states agreed to open the first cluster of accession negotiations for both countries. In July, the European Union also opened the “External Relations” cluster for them.

Georgia was granted candidate status in December 2023. Subsequently, Tbilisi’s relations with Brussels deteriorated due to a law on transparency of foreign influence and other decisions by the Georgian authorities that were criticized by European institutions.

Source: Interpressnews

As a reminder, the EU will present a roadmap for Ukraine’s accession on October 28.

In Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission proposed establishing a 15-year probationary period for new EU member states. During this period, countries could be stripped of their voting rights or EU funding for violating democratic values or the principle of sincere cooperation with the EU. The initiative must be approved by the bloc’s current member states.

In Strasbourg, the European Commission approved a package of policy revisions to prepare the European Union for future enlargement. It covers EU governance, policies, and the budget, and also provides for strengthening the protection of the Union’s values and the rule of law.

Read us on