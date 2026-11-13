Vladimir Putin and his inner circle in the Kremlin have been persistently repeating the same argument for years: Russia is supposedly not opposed to peace. But it needs not just a ceasefire or a truce, but a full-fledged, legally binding, comprehensive peace treaty.

This sounds logical, respectable, and at first glance even constructive. Isn’t it a good thing if, after such a terrible and long war, the parties sign an official, comprehensive peace treaty? It seems like a good thing, and shouldn’t the war end with just such a document?

In reality—yes and no. Putin adores legal Jesuitism, casuistry, and quibbling. The very dichotomy between a “ceasefire” and a “peace treaty” is deeply flawed and artificial. The problem is that a peace treaty can be negotiated for decades—and in the end, never actually signed. Meanwhile, the endless war will continue. That is precisely why the demand for “a treaty first, then a ceasefire” is nothing more than a euphemism for an indefinite, endless continuation of the bloodshed.

History, however, shows the opposite: in many cases, major wars ended long before the parties managed to sign a formal peace treaty. Sometimes those signatures appeared decades later; in some cases, they still haven’t been signed. But life in such countries goes on in the meantime. People are born, go to school, fall in love, and make plans—even though, legally speaking, their country is still “at war.”

UA.News has compiled seven examples to keep in mind the next time we hear yet another statement about the need to “sign a peace treaty first.” Read more in our article.

The Two Koreas: 73 Years of Armistice Without a Peace Treaty

The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 and claimed the lives of between 3 and 5 million people. On July 27, 1953, the parties signed an Armistice Agreement. This document was intended to halt hostilities and establish a demilitarized zone. Afterward, Seoul and Pyongyang were supposed to move on to discussing a full-fledged peace treaty.

However, they never did. No peace treaty was ever signed—neither then nor in the 73 years that followed.

To be fair, it’s worth noting that peace talks took place in Geneva in 1954, but they came to nothing. Since then, there have been repeated attempts to formally end the war. But each time, the parties reached an impasse: the presence of U.S. troops in the South, the North’s nuclear program, mutual distrust, fundamental differences and incompatibility between the regimes, and so on.

So, de jure, the two Koreas are still at war. But de facto, there has been no war there for over 70 years. People go about their lives, economies function, and the borders—though closed to one another—exist and remain inviolable. The armistice has proven strong enough to serve as a substitute for a peace treaty for decades, leaving it to future generations.



Russia and Japan: World War II Ended, but There Is No

Peace Treaty

The Soviet Union declared war on Japan on August 9, 1945—after the Americans had already destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atomic bombs. Subsequently, Soviet troops occupied the Kuril Islands and southern Sakhalin, and on September 2, Tokyo signed the surrender.

More than 80 years have passed since then. However, there is still no peace treaty between Russia and Japan. There is one reason for this: a territorial dispute over the same four islands that Japan calls the “Northern Territories” and Russia calls the Southern Kurils. In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a declaration that formally ended the state of war and restored diplomatic relations between Moscow and Tokyo. But a full-fledged peace treaty was never signed and still does not exist.



China and Taiwan: There Isn’t Even a Ceasefire Agreement

The war between the Chinese Communists (CPC) and the Nationalists (Kuomintang) lasted from 1927 to 1950. It claimed the lives of between 8 and 13 million people. Eventually, when it became clear that Mao’s troops were on the verge of taking Beijing, the remnants of the Kuomintang, led by Chiang Kai-shek, evacuated to the island of Taiwan, where they proclaimed the Republic of China. Since then, there have essentially been two Chinas in the world: the People’s Republic of China (Communists), with its capital in Beijing, and the Republic of China (Taiwan), with its capital in Taipei.

The war ended 76 years ago, yet there is still no peace treaty between the two sides. Both countries are legally in a state of unresolved civil war and hold irreconcilable views on the island’s status. What’s more: there wasn’t even a ceasefire agreement or a truce between Beijing and Taipei! The war simply came to an end on its own for a variety of reasons, ranging from geography to the general exhaustion of the parties.

The main obstacle lies in the dispute over sovereignty. The communist government in Beijing considers Taiwan an inalienable province that has merely temporarily seceded and been seized by separatists; therefore, signing a traditional peace treaty would mean that the PRC would recognize the island as a separate, independent state. At the same time, the authorities in Taipei assert that the “authoritarian, one-party communist model” is unacceptable to Taiwan, which remains a democracy in its own right, albeit with Asian characteristics.

Thus, the status quo has persisted for nearly 80 years: there is neither a peace treaty nor even a formal ceasefire. But there is de facto peace, and that is what matters.

Germany and the USSR: A Peace Treaty 45 Years After Surrender

Perhaps the most telling example in this article. World War II in Europe ended on May 8, 1945, with the surrender of Nazi Germany. On May 9, Moscow announced the end of the war, which is referred to in Soviet and Russian historiography as the Great Patriotic War. But a full-fledged peace treaty, which formally ended the war and restored Germany’s full sovereignty, was not signed until September 12, 1990—45 years later!

All this time, Germany existed in a rather peculiar legal status. The country was divided and effectively deprived of full sovereignty. As we already know, there was no official peace treaty either. And yet: during this time, West Germany became one of the world’s most powerful economies, built a stable democracy, and eventually joined NATO and the EU, among other things. The peace treaty didn’t appear until after the Berlin Wall had already fallen.

This is yet another example—one that speaks particularly volumes to Putin and the Russians—that the formal end of a war can take as long as necessary. The main thing is that there be no hostilities and no loss of life.

Turkey and Cyprus: An Island Divided by a Half-Century-Long Ceasefire

In 1974, a military coup took place in Cyprus, supported by the Greek junta of the “Black Colonels.” In response, Turkey sent troops into the northern part of the island. As early as August 18 of that year, the parties announced a ceasefire, which cemented the division of Cyprus.

More than 50 years have passed since then. To this day, there is no peace treaty between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus—which is recognized only by Turkey.

Between the two parts of the island lies the so-called “Green Line”: a UN buffer zone that has remained unchanged for all these 52 years. The North and the South lead separate lives. In the South—a thriving economy, EU membership, famous resorts, and so on. In the North—dependence on Turkey and international isolation, but at the same time, life remains just as quiet and peaceful. Yet there is still no peace treaty—nor, for that matter, is there a war. The ceasefire has been enough to keep the island at peace for over half a century.



Serbia and Kosovo: The War Is Over, but There Is No Peace

In 1999, after months of NATO bombings, Yugoslavia agreed to withdraw its troops from Kosovo. On June 9, 1999, the parties signed the Kumanovo Agreement between NATO and Yugoslavia. This was a purely military-technical document: it stipulated the withdrawal of Serbian forces from the province, the creation of buffer zones, the deployment of international peacekeepers, and so on. To this day, there is still no political peace treaty defining Kosovo’s status.

Nine years later, in 2008, Pristina declared independence from Belgrade, a move recognized by 110 countries around the world (Ukraine, incidentally, was not included in this list). At the same time, there has been no active hostilities between Serbia and Kosovo for over two decades. The war ended with a purely technical military agreement. A UN Security Council resolution and the presence of peacekeepers replaced a peace treaty. And although a political settlement has not yet been reached, people there live without war, and that is what matters most.



Ukraine and Russia: The Donbas Conflict, Which Has Already Died Down



After the signing of the second Minsk Agreements in early 2015, the active phase of the war in Donbas came to an end. The front line has stabilized and has not changed significantly since then. The conflict has gradually subsided. Yes, there have been regular armed provocations, escalations, and mutual shelling. However, a full-scale war has been avoided.

In July 2020, additional ceasefire monitoring measures took effect, making August 2020 the calmest period in the six years of the conflict up to that point. The number of shelling incidents and casualties dropped to a minimum. People lived, worked, crossed the line of contact, received pensions, humanitarian aid, and so on. Buses ran from Kyiv and Kharkiv to Donetsk and Luhansk—and vice versa.

True, there was no full-fledged peace treaty, of course. The political provisions of the Minsk Agreements remained unfulfilled. But the war, as a process of daily mutual destruction, had effectively ceased; the number of civilian deaths fell every year, and this continued for years—until Putin gave the order to launch a full-scale invasion.

An important nuance: the de facto ceasefire in Donbas, unfortunately, did not prevent a major war. But it gave millions of people on both sides of the contact line years of life in relative peace. And if the Kremlin’s political will had not been geared toward war, this conflict would have died down completely sooner or later. However, history does not recognize the subjunctive.



In summary, the list of similar incidents provided above is far from exhaustive. There are still many similar cases around the world: Moldova and Transnistria, Georgia with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Israel and Syria with Lebanon and Palestine, India and Pakistan (the conflict over Kashmir), Morocco and Western Sahara, Somalia and Somaliland… If we were to describe every instance where a war ended without a full-fledged peace treaty, we could write at least one more article of this length.

The key point here is something else: the end of a war and a peace treaty are not the same thing. The dichotomy between them is entirely artificial, propagandistic, and false. The former does not necessarily have to precede the latter; this is contradicted by literally dozens of examples from around the world, including the cases of the Soviet Union and modern-day Russia. Sometimes treaties were signed decades later, and sometimes they still haven’t been signed. But in the meantime, people in these countries are living their lives rather than dying in an endless war, and that is what matters most.

So the Kremlin’s demand—“first a peace treaty, then a ceasefire”—seems, at first glance, even reasonable and quite constructive. But in practice, it is nothing more than a formal tool for dragging out the war. Because a peace treaty can be discussed endlessly without reaching an agreement, whereas a ceasefire is a concrete step, proven by time and history, that can be taken tomorrow, or even right now, at this very moment. There is only one reason not to do it: Vladimir Putin’s unwillingness.

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