Former Nvidia employees accused the company's CEO, Jensen Huang, of intimidating subordinates, threatening them with physical harm, and making obscene remarks. These allegations were included in wrongful termination lawsuits filed in 2004 and 2006.

The old testimony has drawn renewed attention amid the current scandals surrounding Huang, particularly reports of his personal ties to a woman whom the U.S. government suspects of spying for China.

One of the plaintiffs was Stephen Pettigrew—Nvidia’s first in-house attorney, who joined the company in 1999 after its initial public offering.

In a lawsuit alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination, Pettigrew claimed that he regularly witnessed Huang insulting and intimidating employees. In June 2006, he was fired after expressing dissatisfaction with his manager’s behavior.

“He yelled at them, threatened to inflict serious bodily harm, and made lewd comments accompanied by vulgar gestures,” the lawsuit states.

Pettigrew sought more than $2.6 million in damages. Nvidia denied the allegations and insisted that his dismissal was due to poor job performance. The company offered to settle the dispute for $175,000.

In December 2009, the parties entered into a confidential settlement agreement.

The case files also mentioned an incident involving an unnamed top Nvidia executive who allegedly threatened to rip off an employee’s arm and beat him with it. In addition, he used a vulgar, offensive phrase related to the employee’s business plan.

Another accusation was made by Michael Winston, who became Nvidia’s senior vice president of human resources in September 2004. However, he held the position for only four weeks.

In 2005, Winston filed a complaint, alleging that he was fired after speaking out against Huang’s abusive treatment of employees. Specifically, he cited actions he considered to be workplace harassment.

As previously reported by The New York Times, Nvidia reached a confidential settlement with Winston for more than $1 million.

Winston later became known as a corporate whistleblower. A jury awarded him $3.8 million in damages in a case against Countrywide Financial Corp. for criticizing the company’s lending policies. However, a federal appeals court overturned that ruling.

Both former Nvidia employees—Pettigrew and Winston—have since passed away.

Bloomberg reports this.

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