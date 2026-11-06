Kazakhstan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia are tightening controls on financial transactions by Russians, fearing secondary sanctions. As a result, Russian citizens are increasingly being denied the ability to purchase cars and real estate, as well as to make bank transfers.

According to intelligence reports, car dealers in Kazakhstan representing a number of international brands—including Skoda, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen, Chery, Audi, Nissan, and Lexus—are widely refusing to sell cars to buyers with Russian passports. Businesses fear falling under secondary sanctions from Western countries and losing lucrative contracts.

The restrictions have also affected Georgia’s real estate market. According to the SZRU, the country’s Ministry of Justice has allegedly provided banks with unofficial recommendations to block large transactions involving Russian citizens without explaining the reasons.

At the same time, financial regulators in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia are implementing automated systems to monitor resales, following recommendations from their Western partners. This is intended to complicate the scheme for circumventing sanctions, under which cars or commercial real estate were initially registered in the names of local residents and later transferred to Russian buyers.

According to intelligence reports, the new control mechanisms will allow banks to freeze sellers’ accounts while such transactions are being prepared.

In addition, banks in Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Georgia have tightened checks as part of their anti-money laundering (AML) procedures. Financial institutions have begun closing accounts held by Russian citizens or denying them money transfers from Russia, even when the funds are routed through intermediaries not subject to sanctions.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Car dealerships in Kazakhstan are refusing to sell cars to Russian citizens due to European Union sanctions.

Earlier, Kazakhstan failed to supply Russia with gasoline under the allocated quotas.

Russian rapper Navai was arrested in Kazakhstan in connection with a drug smuggling case.

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