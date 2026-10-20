Trump's former press secretary accidentally revealed his secret plan – Newsweek

Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zakaria has found herself at the center of a scandal over a published photo from the Oval Office showing documents on the president’s desk. Among them is a controversial plan to renovate a golf course, the existence of which Trump had denied.

A map on a stack of folders caught the public’s attention. According to the local organization “Save East Po,” it depicts East Potomac Park, where the presidential administration is currently involved in legal proceedings regarding the golf course’s redevelopment. The presence of such materials on the desk could create legal and public relations complications for the White House.

In response to media coverage of the situation, White House Communications Director Stephen Cheng criticized Newsweek, stating that the reaction to the photo is an example of journalists’ distorted perception of reality.

Source: Newsweek.

Katie Zakaria, who replaced Caroline Levitt as press secretary for U.S. President Donald Trump, held her first briefing at the White House. The briefing lasted only 14 minutes and was marked by an awkward moment involving her husband and the U.S. president.

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