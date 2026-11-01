Former sports reporter Michele Tafoya is running for the US Senate from the state of Minnesota. Der Spiegel reports. The publication calls her a candidate in whom Republicans are placing their hopes.

Former sports journalist

Tafoya worked as a sports reporter for decades. In particular, she previously covered American football, Der Spiegel notes.

She is now taking part in the Senate election from Minnesota. The publication writes that Tafoya avoids the word “Republican” in her political communications.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Significance of the election

At the same time, the Republican Party barely mentions Tafoya, while the candidate herself keeps her distance from Donald Trump, Der Spiegel reports.

According to the publication’s assessment, her victory could significantly complicate Democrats’ position in the Senate. The election is taking place as part of the 2026 US midterm elections.

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