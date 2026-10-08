In the United States, prosecutors have charged former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, with conspiracy to commit torture. According to BBC News, the new charges concern the alleged torture of US citizens who were held in Venezuela while Maduro was in power.

New charges

The charges made public on Thursday add to previously filed charges against Maduro and Flores of drug trafficking and weapons-related crimes. The couple had denied the previous charges.

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Maduro is 63 and Flores is 69. They have been in custody since January at a detention centre in Brooklyn. According to BBC News, US forces captured them during a pre-dawn raid on their compound in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, after which they were taken to the United States.

Start of the trial

Human rights groups in Venezuela and former prisoners have long alleged what they described as systematic torture in Venezuelan prisons. The trial of Maduro and Flores is due to begin in June 2027.

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