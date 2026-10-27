Colombia left the Hague Group amid a warming of relations with Israel

Colombia announced its withdrawal from the Hague Group—an international coalition that coordinates diplomatic and legal measures regarding Israel’s actions. The country’s Foreign Minister, Omar Bula Escobar, stated that Bogotá rejects an approach aimed at isolating Israel. This decision marks another step in Colombia’s foreign policy shift and the restoration of relations with Tel Aviv.

The Colombian government announced the country’s withdrawal from the Hague Group on October 15. Bogotá is leaving the group not only as a member state but also as one of the countries that jointly led its work. Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar attributed this decision to the government’s stance on the group’s objectives. According to him, the group was created to isolate Israel and take action against it. “Colombia has officially requested to withdraw from the Hague Group, which was created to isolate Israel and attack it. We reject this approach,” Bula Escobar stated.

This wording reflects the position of the current Colombian government. At the same time, the Hague Group itself describes its purpose differently: its members state their intention to coordinate legal and diplomatic measures in response to violations of international law related to the war in Gaza. Among its areas of focus are supporting international legal mechanisms and enforcing the rulings of international courts. Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the country’s withdrawal.

What Is Known About the Hague Group

The Hague Group was established on January 31, 2025. It initially comprised eight states: Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal, and the Republic of South Africa. The group was formed amid the international reaction to the war in the Gaza Strip and accusations against Israel of violating international law. Its members agreed to coordinate diplomatic and legal measures, particularly regarding the enforcement of decisions by international judicial bodies.

The Hague Group is also linked to broader international efforts to hold those responsible for possible war crimes and other violations of international law accountable. In particular, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel rejects the allegations.

Colombia’s withdrawal marked yet another change in the group’s membership. According to the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bolivia and Honduras had already left the group prior to this. At the same time, the other founding member states remain part of it.

Colombia is changing its relations with Israel

The withdrawal from the Hague Group took place against the backdrop of a noticeable rapprochement between Colombia and Israel. After President Abelardo de la Esprielia took office, Bogotá began to resume cooperation with the Israeli government. This stands in stark contrast to the policy of former President Gustavo Petro, under whom the two countries severed diplomatic relations in May 2024 due to the war in Gaza.

In August 2026, Colombia and Israel officially restored diplomatic relations. Following this, the governments began working to reestablish contacts and cooperation in various areas, including trade, security, and the exchange of expertise.

Another step was the opening of the Colombian embassy in Jerusalem on October 14. Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, attended the ceremony. The decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem was part of Bogotá’s new policy toward Israel.

The status of Jerusalem remains one of the most contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel considers the city its capital, while the Palestinians seek to make East Jerusalem the capital of a future Palestinian state. That is why the location of foreign embassies in the city has not only diplomatic but also political significance. The Associated Press and Al Jazeera reported on the opening of the embassy.

Bogotá also withdrew from the case against Israel

Even before announcing its withdrawal from the Hague Group, Colombia had taken a legal step. In September 2026, the country withdrew its declaration of participation in the case that the Republic of South Africa had initiated against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The case concerns allegations of violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide during the war in the Gaza Strip. South Africa filed the case with the court in December 2023. Israel denies the allegations of genocide.

Colombia had previously filed a statement of intervention in the case to present its position on the interpretation of the Convention. However, in September 2026, the country informed the court that it was withdrawing this statement. The International Court of Justice itself made this announcement public. Withdrawing from the Hague Group and refusing to participate in the legal proceedings are separate decisions, but both reflect a shift in the Colombian government’s approach to relations with Israel. Together with the restoration of diplomatic ties and the opening of an embassy, they signal a notable shift in the country’s foreign policy.

What Does This Decision Mean?

Colombia’s withdrawal weakens the composition of the Hague Group, which was created to coordinate international action regarding Israel. For Bogotá, this is also part of a broader review of foreign policy following the change in government. Currently, the Colombian government has stated its readiness to develop relations with Israel and to prioritize diplomatic cooperation. At the same time, withdrawing from the group does not in itself mean that Colombia is rejecting international law or all mechanisms of international accountability. In a statement, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Bogotá continues to support multilateral diplomacy, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and international security.

Thus, the decision to withdraw from the Hague Group is part of a broader shift in Colombia’s policy toward Israel. This shift also includes the restoration of diplomatic relations, the opening of an embassy in Jerusalem, and the withdrawal of its statement regarding its participation in the case before the International Court of Justice. The International Court of Justice provided further details on Colombia’s withdrawal of its application.

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