In its report, the UN General Assembly’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on War Crimes in Ukraine accused Russian forces of crimes against humanity due to systematic attacks on the energy sector, and classified the recruitment of foreign citizens into the Russian Armed Forces as human trafficking.

According to international diplomats and human rights activists, Russian authorities, in collusion with agencies in various regions of the world, used deception, coercion, and people’s difficult financial circumstances to recruit foreigners from dozens of countries into combat operations.

The authors of the document found that recruiters confiscated foreigners’ documents, forced them to sign contracts in Russian, and, under the pretext of civilian employment, sent them directly to the front lines. Commission members emphasized that such manipulation and coercion fall under the international legal definition of human trafficking and constitute a gross violation of human rights.

Source: Report of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Crimes in Ukraine.

The UN Independent International Commission also concluded that Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the presentation of the report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on violations in Ukraine. The document was presented to the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the report’s findings are of particular importance as winter approaches.

Read us on