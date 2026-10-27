A UN commission has called Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure war crimes

A UN commission has recognized Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as war crimes. According to the data cited, the commission also attributed direct responsibility for these strikes to the Russian Federation’s top leadership, specifically Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that Russia’s attacks were deliberate and consistent with the Kremlin’s state policy aimed at depriving the civilian population of essential energy resources and causing suffering.

The commission investigated the consequences of the attacks beginning in the fall of 2022, paying particular attention to the winter of 2025–2026.

Last winter, when temperatures dropped to -21 degrees, millions of people were left without heat, electricity, water, and gas for extended periods. The elderly and people with limited mobility were particularly affected.

According to the commission, Ukrainian health authorities documented deaths due to low temperatures in homes and even hospitals following the Russian Federation’s attacks. Last winter, patients were admitted to hospitals with frostbite and hypothermia. They sustained these injuries at home due to a lack of heating.

The Russian military officers who ordered these strikes knew that heating facilities are vital for the civilian population, especially in winter, the report states.

The commission identified the following as bearing the greatest responsibility for the strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure:

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin,

former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu,

his successor Andrei Belousov,

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Furthermore, as winter approaches, Russia intends to continue its attacks. The report cites a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense in August, in which Ukraine was threatened with new strikes on its energy infrastructure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the findings of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on violations in Ukraine.

“Russia has deliberately turned the cold and darkness into a weapon against Ukrainian civilians. The goal of this policy is to deprive them of vital energy supplies and inflict suffering upon them,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The ministry added that these findings are particularly important on the eve of another winter. They serve as a reminder to the international community that Russia continues to systematically destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We cannot allow the lives of millions of people to be threatened again by cold and darkness,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

The ministry called for holding Russia accountable for international crimes committed during the full-scale war and for strengthening support for Ukraine.

Source: UN

As a reminder, Konotop has been without power for four days following Russian strikes.

Prior to this, a Russian drone damaged an energy facility in Bukovina, leaving part of Chernivtsi without power.

The Ministry of Energy also reported new power outages in six regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

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