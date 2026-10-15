Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) is investigating possible human rights violations during a protest against water pollution in Guadalajara. Mexico News Daily reported this, citing a statement by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The commission is examining the police use of water cannons and gas, as well as the detention of young people who, according to Sheinbaum, were mostly beaten.

During Sunday’s protest, police used water cannons and tear gas. According to the publication, 39 people were detained; there are also claims that police may have tortured some of those detained. The CNDH said it intends to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation into alleged repressive actions by security personnel in the state of Jalisco.

President’s statement

On the eve of the protest, Sheinbaum said that Mexican authorities cannot allow the existence of police forces that resort to repression and torture. She also stressed the need to eradicate the torture of young people in the country and questioned the acceptability of such police actions in 2026.

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Other press conference topics

At the morning press conference, Sheinbaum also commented on the release by authorities in the state of Morelos of José David Vergara, who is described as one of the leaders of the Pueblos Unidos criminal group. He was released several hours after his detention in order to secure the release of three kidnapped police officers. Security Minister Omar García Harfuch explained the decision by the desire to save lives.

In addition, Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez confirmed a proposal to increase the entry fee for non-resident foreigners by 175 pesos in 2027, from 983 to 1,158 pesos. The bill must still be approved by Congress. The proposed 17.8% increase is half the amount originally proposed; 57% of the proceeds are planned for the Ministry of National Defense, 15% for the National Migration Institute, and 28% for the federal treasury.

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