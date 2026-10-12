South Korea’s National Human Rights Commission has revoked its previous recommendation on guaranteeing former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s right to defense during the Constitutional Court’s consideration of his impeachment case. The Korea Herald reported this on October 12.

Revocation of the recommendation

South Korea’s state National Human Rights Commission approved a proposal to withdraw the recommendation and publicly apologize for its adoption. Commission Chairman Ahn Chang-ho abstained during the vote. According to the publication, Ahn Chang-ho was appointed by Yoon Suk Yeol.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Background to the decision

In February 2025, the commission faced criticism after adopting the recommendation. This occurred amid increasingly active calls from Yoon’s supporters to ensure the former president received a fair trial.

The impeachment case was related to the brief declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024. The commission’s recommendation concerned guaranteeing Yoon’s right to defense specifically during hearings at the Constitutional Court.

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