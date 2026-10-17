The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka stated that the militarization of the country’s Tamil-majority Northern and Eastern provinces persists 17 years after the end of the civil war. As The Hindu reports, in its report the commission pointed to the continuing practice of land appropriation, restrictions on local residents’ access to traditional livelihoods, and intimidation of the population by the military.

The document, “The Human Rights Situation in Sri Lanka’s Northern and Eastern Provinces,” states that the military presence continues to affect governance and land use in the region. The commission called on the authorities to accelerate the return of land occupied by the military and to fully restore property rights and people’s ability to earn a living.

Land and civilian governance

The commission recommended that the government not invoke national security as a universal justification for land acquisition. This applies especially to cases where such actions disproportionately affect minorities or facilitate religious encroachments.

It also called for concrete measures to end military involvement in civilian sectors of the economy, including agriculture and education. The report says the military is involved in economic activity, mainly through the Department of Civil Security, and also participates in administering the work of preschool educators.

Among other post-war issues, the document raises the subjects of enforced disappearances, mass graves, commemoration, state surveillance and intimidation, land disputes, the resettlement of northern Muslims expelled by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in 1990, freedom of religion, development projects, and livelihoods.

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Return of land

In August 2026, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also heads the Ministry of Defence, instructed security forces to accelerate the release and return of land occupied during the war that is no longer needed for security purposes. At the same time, Tamil-speaking residents of the north and east have expressed concern about the slow implementation of this instruction.

Ministry representative Brigadier Franklin Joseph told the publication that more than 90% of land previously under military control had been returned to people. According to him, some cases are still under review because owners have not been identified or documents confirming ownership are lacking.

Opposition Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi lawmaker Thurairasa Ravikaran, who represents the Mullaitivu district, objected that it is unfair to require land documents from families who fled during the war. He said significant areas are still controlled by the military and other state agencies, including the departments of archaeology and wildlife conservation.

The commission noted that Sri Lanka lacks a comprehensive security sector reform plan that would reduce the military presence in the north and east and restore civilian governance. In its view, military involvement in various aspects of civilian life, including economic activity, hampers post-war reconciliation.

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