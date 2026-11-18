The US House of Representatives’ Select Committee on China has asked Mercedes-Benz for information about the company’s Chinese shareholders, technology transfers, and Chinese-made components in vehicles intended for the US market. The automaker must answer about two dozen questions by December 1, Motor1 reports.

The November 17 letter was sent by committee chairman, Republican John Moolenaar, and the panel’s lead Democrat, Ro Khanna. Lawmakers also want to obtain documents and hold a meeting with Mercedes-Benz North America CEO Jason Hoff.

What information lawmakers are requesting

The committee is asking the company to explain whether Beijing can influence Mercedes-Benz’s strategic decisions and to disclose arrangements for technology transfers and Chinese access to the company’s research and engineering work. Lawmakers are separately interested in Chinese components in vehicles made or sold in the United States, as well as the automaker’s contacts with Chinese government representatives.

The committee also asked Mercedes-Benz to preserve documents and email correspondence related to the inquiry. In the letter, lawmakers said ownership concerns are heightened by the nature of the shareholders and the influence they believe those shareholders may exert over the company.

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Mercedes-Benz’s position and possible restrictions

Mercedes-Benz confirmed receipt of the letter and said it was ready to cooperate. The company stressed that it operates independently under the leadership of its management board and that its shareholders do not hold seats on the board or management authority.

The committee noted that the state-owned Beijing Automotive Group owns nearly 10% of Mercedes-Benz shares, while Geely chairman Li Shufu holds nearly another 10% through his own stake. Against this backdrop, Congress is considering tightening restrictions on automakers with Chinese ownership. A bill approved in July by the Senate Commerce Committee would ban the sale of vehicles in the United States by companies in which Chinese ownership exceeds 15%.

Under the initiative’s current wording, Mercedes-Benz would exceed that threshold. At the same time, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno said the final bill would likely include an exemption for Mercedes-Benz; similar protection is also being discussed for Volvo Cars, whose controlling stake is owned by Geely.

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