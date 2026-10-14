Pakistan’s Senate Committee on Devolution has directed the federal government to apply provincial quotas when promoting officials to higher positions. The decision was made after the committee was told that among 38 federal secretaries, only one has a domicile in Balochistan province, The Express Tribune reports.

The committee is chaired by Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro of the Pakistan People’s Party. He stated that the federal authorities must ensure provincial shares in all methods of appointment to public service: initial recruitment through departments and the Federal Public Service Commission, transfers and promotions.

Representation of Balochistan

According to the Establishment Division, Balochistan’s quota in the federal service was set at 4.5% in 1973 and increased to 6% in 2020. At the same time, 31,235 people with a Balochistan domicile work in positions at grades 1–16, accounting for 5.2% of the total, which is below the established quota.

There are 1,287 civil servants with a Balochistan domicile in the category of grades 17–22, or about 3.5% of the total. Establishment Division Secretary Nabeel Awan said that all provinces must receive their due shares in the federal service in accordance with constitutional requirements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The federal government plans to fill thousands of vacant positions reserved for Balochistan. At the same time, a proposal submitted to the prime minister concerns a one-time exemption from the hiring ban to fill vacancies at grades 1–16. In June, the Establishment Division reported 3,384 unfilled positions allocated to the province.

Oil and gas dispute

The committee also gave the federal government two weeks either to transfer half of the oil and gas wells located in provinces to those provinces or to share declared and audit-verified profits with them. According to the committee chairman, this is intended to ensure the implementation of Article 172(3) of the Constitution on the joint and equal ownership of oil and natural gas by the federation and the provinces.

The Petroleum Division responded that the Constitution does not directly define a mechanism for transferring company shares, profits, assets or management rights. The department proposed referring the matter to the Council of Common Interests to clarify the relationship of this article to constitutional Article 161 and current legislation.

Read us on