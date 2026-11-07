A cyberattack hit the company responsible for building a tunnel between Austria and Italy

BBT SE, the company responsible for the Brenner Base Tunnel project between Austria and Italy, has confirmed a cyberattack. This was reported by the Anadolu Agency, citing the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper.

The Everest group is under suspicion

According to the publication, the Russian-speaking hacker group Everest may be involved in the attack. It is linked to an international cyber-extortion network. According to an analysis by the American cybersecurity company ZeroFox, cited by the publication, the group steals confidential data, threatens to release it, and demands money from the victims.

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Operational processes were not affected

BBT SE stated that after detecting the attack, it immediately isolated the compromised data source and notified the relevant authorities. The company declined to comment on questions regarding possible negotiations with the hackers or the payment of any funds. According to its current assessment, the cyberattack did not affect the project’s operational processes. BBT SE continues to investigate the details of the incident, and those responsible for the attack have not yet been identified.

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