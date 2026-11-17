Between 2014 and 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump’s companies received more than $3 million from suspicious companies, including entities linked to Russian and Azerbaijani money-laundering schemes. Deutsche Bank reported a series of questionable financial transactions by Trump’s companies to U.S. authorities.

Journalists from more than 50 media outlets worldwide examined the materials as part of the joint investigative project #InsideDeutscheBank.

During that period, Deutsche Bank submitted several Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to U.S. authorities regarding Donald Trump’s companies. Financial institutions file such reports when they detect transactions that may raise suspicions.

The bank filed its first report in August 2014, even before Trump became U.S. president.

At that time, Deutsche Bank drew attention to three wire transfers received by Donald Trump’s company, DT Marks Baku. The funds came from a client of the Estonian branch of Denmark’s largest bank, Danske Bank. The client’s name is not specified in the document.

This Estonian branch later found itself at the center of an international scandal over suspicions of money laundering involving funds from Russia and CIS countries.

Deutsche Bank, which acted as the correspondent bank for these payments, noted that “no commercial transactions related to these payment operations are being carried out” and that it is impossible to “determine the relationship” between the sender and the recipient of the funds.

Deutsche Bank identified another suspicious transaction in 2015, approximately one and a half months before Donald Trump announced his intention to run for U.S. president.

This time, THC Baku Services, a company linked to Trump, received a transfer from the British shell company Faberlex, which held an account at the same Estonian branch of Danske Bank.

Faberlex was one of the key companies in the so-called “Azerbaijani Laundromat”—a large-scale money-laundering network whose activities became the subject of an investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

According to the investigation, Faberlex and the account at the Estonian branch of the Danish bank were used, in particular, to channel bribes intended to corrupt representatives of European political institutions.

As part of the criminal investigation, it was established that Faberlex was used to bribe Luca Volonte, a former member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), as well as Eduard Lintner, a former member of the Bundestag and a former member of PACE. Both lobbied on behalf of Azerbaijan.

In February 2018, Deutsche Bank included in its latest suspicious activity report information about another transfer between THC Baku Services, a company linked to Trump, and an entity described in the documents as “a company associated with an additional money laundering operation.” The name of this company could not be identified in the leaked documents.

In January 2020, DT Marks Baku and THC Baku Services were again the subject of a Deutsche Bank report on suspicious financial transactions.

Among the reasons for concern, the bank cited “transactions involving individuals and companies that contribute to a money laundering scheme.” However, the document did not specify exactly which individuals and companies were involved.

Thus, between 2014 and 2020, Deutsche Bank repeatedly reported Donald Trump’s companies’ questionable transactions to U.S. authorities. The total amount of suspicious transfers mentioned in the investigation exceeded $3 million.

This is detailed in documents from Deutsche Bank’s New York office, which became available as a result of a massive data leak.

Der Spiegel reported on the Deutsche Bank data leak, which includes 15 million emails and documents. According to the publication, the leak offers a glimpse into the inner workings of the bank, which Der Spiegel calls the most important in the country.

The article states that the data set includes German politicians, Russian oligarchs, Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump’s family received at least $635 million from the $TRUMP meme coin, according to the president’s financial disclosure form released in June. At the same time, the token’s value has plummeted: on the eve of Trump’s third cryptocurrency dinner, it was trading at around 92 cents, whereas in 2025 its price exceeded $74.

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