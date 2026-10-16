Members of Congress called on U.S. President Donald Trump to fully implement the sanctions against Russia and Iran provided for in the law named after Senator Lindsey Graham.

Lawmakers are insisting that the restrictions be implemented by October 18. In their view, this will help increase economic pressure on the Kremlin and encourage Russian authorities to take peace talks more seriously.

According to the statement, the document was signed by 22 members of Congress. In their appeal, they emphasized that the U.S. must exert maximum pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, using all tools provided by law to limit the resources Moscow uses to finance the war against Ukraine.

The lawmakers noted that Trump had signed the Graham Act imposing sanctions against Russia and Iran and called on the president to implement it by the first deadline—October 18—to compel Putin to take peace talks seriously.

Congressmen are demanding that Trump:

to ensure full compliance with mandatory sanctions against Russian officials, oligarchs, banks, state-owned enterprises, and foreign organizations;

to impose secondary sanctions on major buyers of Russian energy resources;

to step up the fight against sanctions evasion, including by foreign financial institutions, shadow fleet operators, and intermediaries facilitating Russian energy operations.

Lawmakers called on the White House to provide Congress with clear explanations regarding the planned sanctions and tariffs, possible delays, and criteria for assessing the effectiveness of the restrictions.

This is stated in a joint letter from members of Congress, published on the website of Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

President Trump called Zelenskyy a tougher negotiator than Putin — Interia.

Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump have thrown Ukraine to the wolves—The Telegraph

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

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