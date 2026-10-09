The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) has called for a ban on Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin, who plays for the Washington Capitals, from entering the country. The athlete appeared in propaganda campaign videos for Vladimir Putin’s “United Russia” party.

“The fact that the National Hockey League glorifies Ovechkin and ignores his support for a genocidal regime is a moral stain on the NHL. But the NHL’s cowardice in no way absolves the Canadian government of its responsibility to uphold the law and protect the safety of Canadians. The Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship has the authority to bar supporters of genocide from entering Canada. “The UCC calls on Canada to act immediately and bar Ovechkin and other supporters of Russia’s genocide against Ukraine from entering the country,” said UCC President Oleksandra Khychii.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress also called for support for two petitions filed with the Canadian House of Commons. Their authors demand that Alexander Ovechkin be barred from entering the country and that the imposition of sanctions against him be considered.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress proposes adding Ovechkin to the sanctions list, restricting his financial transactions and his right to own property in Canada, and imposing an indefinite ban on his entry into the country with no exceptions for professional or personal travel.

Among the reasons for these demands are the hockey player’s long-standing support for Vladimir Putin and his participation in campaign advertisements for the “United Russia” party in September 2026. It is worth noting that Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are already subject to Canadian sanctions.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Canada and the EU will launch a new alliance at the summit in Montreal — RMF24.

Carney stated that Canada is modeling scenarios of a U.S. attack — BBC News.

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