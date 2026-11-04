In the United States, Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia said that Republicans should hire lawyers after the midterm elections. Democrats regained control of the Senate, while media outlets reported that the party was also close to winning a majority in the House of Representatives. Garcia is currently the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and is expected to lead it. The Guardian reports this.

Committee powers

The House Oversight Committee has broad powers: it can summon witnesses, demand government documents, and issue subpoenas. Garcia's statement signaled Democrats' readiness to increase oversight of US President Donald Trump's administration if they gain a majority in the House of Representatives.

For the previous two years, Republicans held majorities in both chambers of Congress, making it difficult for Democrats to counter Trump's agenda. At the time of publication, Democrats were, according to media reports, winning or nearing victory in a number of competitive House districts in Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

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Democrats' plans

Garcia previously said that if Democrats win, he plans to lead investigations into Elon Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency, the Trump family's business operations, possible abuses by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and circumstances related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. According to him, Democrats had already been working on these areas for months.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who is expected to lead the Senate Finance Committee, also hinted at the possible use of new powers by writing the word “Subpoenas” on X. Garcia previously noted that the House of Representatives can go to court in its own name, use contempt of Congress procedures, including criminal and civil ones, and issue subpoenas.

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