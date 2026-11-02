In the United States, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said that the House of Representatives and the Senate must stop funding any further military action by the country in Iran. He said this on Fox News Sunday, The Hill reports.

“I would cut off funding. The House and Senate need to cut off funding for any further action in the war with Iran. That is how we stopped the Vietnam War, and we need to stop this war in Iran,” Khanna said.

War powers resolutions

Khanna, together with Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, worked on several war powers resolutions related to Iran. Such resolutions have special parliamentary status in the House of Representatives and the Senate and allow members of Congress to bring an issue to a vote while bypassing the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives.

At the same time, attempts by Khanna and other Democrats to secure several such votes were unsuccessful.

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Statements during the campaign

In a social media post, Khanna urged voters to elect Republican Mike Rogers if they want the war to continue, or Democrat Abdul El-Sayed if they want it to end. He also wrote that Democrats could zero out appropriations for the war in Iran.

The congressman linked the continuation of the conflict to rising gasoline and diesel fuel prices and said that voters who want the war to continue and fuel prices to rise should vote for Republicans.

According to an AP-NORC poll, about 70% of respondents believe that lawmakers should prioritize ending the conflict in Iran. According to The Hill, by October the conflict had lasted eight months, cost $47 billion, and resulted in the deaths of 21 U.S. service members. The estimate does not include the cost of damaged U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

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