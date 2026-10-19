In Long Beach, California, US citizen Ricardo Gonzales was hospitalized after being detained by federal agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), The Guardian reports. Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, who represents Long Beach, said ICE agents brutally assaulted Gonzales and broke his arm.

In footage of Saturday’s incident, Gonzales, described as a former city employee, is lying face down in a drainage ditch and handcuffed, while ICE officers kneel on his back. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson told CNN that Gonzales called emergency services at one point. When police arrived, the man had already been detained and injured.

The family’s account and the congressman’s reaction

Gonzales’s daughter Leslie said on a fundraising page for his treatment that her father was knocked off an electric bicycle by an unmarked ICE vehicle. According to her, the man was struck with a stun gun twice, pinned to the ground and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

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Garcia called the agents’ actions a “brutal assault,” urged the abolition of ICE and thanked residents who recorded the incident on video and supported the Gonzales family.

What Long Beach police said

Long Beach police said ICE officers also requested emergency assistance because of damage to a vehicle and a person in need of medical help. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of an incident involving a large group of people and federal agents.

According to police, one officer found a handcuffed adult man being held by ICE who was bleeding. He was taken to a fire station, where police officers removed the handcuffs, after which firefighters transported the injured man to hospital. Police stressed that they did not take part in the immigration operation and did not arrest anyone. The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, had not publicly explained the reasons for Gonzales’s detention.

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