A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would block President Donald Trump’s so-called “diesel deal” with Russia. The bill was introduced by Democrat Gregory Mix with support from members of both parties.

This bill also proposes banning investments in the Russian energy sector.

On Friday, October 16, a statement was released saying that Committee Vice Chair Gregory Mix had introduced a bipartisan bill to ban “corrupt oil deals with Russia.”

The goal of the initiative, as noted in the statement, is to rescind the diesel deal that Trump struck with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is stated on the website of the Democrats on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv had not been informed in advance of the U.S. agreement with Russia on diesel fuel supplies or the decision to ease sanctions.

Ukraine will resume strikes on Russian oil refineries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Details regarding the timing and scale of future attacks have not yet been provided.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with new strikes in response to attacks on Russian oil refineries and other facilities.

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