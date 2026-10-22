A group of 23 members of the U.S. House of Representatives has appealed to President Donald Trump to reach an agreement with Elon Musk to allow Ukraine to use the Starlink satellite system to target Russian missile launchers on Russian territory. The initiative was supported by representatives of both major U.S. political parties.

The letter was signed by 16 Democrats and seven Republicans. The lawmakers emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has shown no willingness to end the war, so Ukraine must be able to destroy the assets Russia is using to attack Ukrainian territory.

“We are writing to urge you to ask Elon Musk to allow Ukraine to use the Starlink satellite internet system to track down missile launchers inside Russia. With just one phone call, you could both save lives and give Vladimir Putin more incentive to negotiate,” the letter states.

To explain their position, the congressmen used the analogy of an archer, emphasizing the need to strike at the launch sites of Russian missiles.

“If Ukraine cannot reliably intercept Russian missiles, it must be able to shoot the archer,” the authors of the document noted.

Among the Republicans who supported the initiative are Joe Wilson, Brian Fitzpatrick, Don Bacon, Max Miller, Carlos Jimenez, Jeff Gerd, and Andy Harris.

Congressman Joe Wilson also publicly voiced his support for the resolution.

“Ukraine must be able to defend itself, its people, and the West! The best way to achieve this is to destroy Russia’s ability to carry out its terrorist attacks,” he stated.

The appeal from U.S. lawmakers came amid reports of restrictions on the satellite communications used by the Ukrainian military. In mid-October, it became known that there were disruptions in the operation of Starshield—a military system based on Starlink technology.

According to available information, the restrictions affected the operation of certain Ukrainian drones, particularly when flying at high speeds, which complicated the execution of combat missions.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the decision to slow down the military version of the satellite communication system was made by Elon Musk. At the same time, no one has been officially identified as responsible for imposing the restrictions, and representatives of the U.S. administration have denied any involvement.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the terms of use for Starlink are determined by SpaceX and its management, not the White House.

This was reported by The Hill.

As a reminder, American billionaire Elon Musk ordered a reduction in the speed of the military version of Starlink, on which Ukrainian defense forces rely. According to media reports, this decision caused concern in Kyiv and confusion within the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The European Commission has called on the American company SpaceX to urgently and fully restore high-speed Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine. Thomas Renier, the European Commission’s official spokesperson on defense and space affairs, stated during a briefing in Brussels that recent reports of an intentional slowdown in service delivery are a cause for deep concern.

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