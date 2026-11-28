In Libya, a Russian convoy from the aggressor state carrying military equipment changed course and turned back near the Strait of Sicily. This happened on the day of the reported attack on the Russian corvette Merkuriy in Benghazi, RMF24 reports, citing Reuters.

Reports of an attack in Benghazi

According to Reuters sources in military and intelligence circles, Ukrainian naval drones sank the corvette Merkuriy in the port of Benghazi on November 22. A representative of one European army told the agency that the convoy, escorted by a frigate, turned back in the area of the Strait of Sicily on the day of the attack.

Reuters notes that the strike on the corvette at a distance of more than 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian front caused concern in the Russian navy. The agency cited military and intelligence sources.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Equipment for the Africa Corps

The convoy departed from Kaliningrad on November 5. It was last seen near Algeria on November 25. According to Reuters sources, the equipment it was carrying was mainly intended for Russia's Africa Corps in West Africa.

The Africa Corps is subordinate to Russia's Ministry of Defense and replaced the Wagner Group. Benghazi is Libya's second-largest city and the center of power of General Khalifa Haftar, who controls the east of the country and has close ties with Russia. The western part of Libya, including Tripoli, is controlled by a government recognized by the international community.

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