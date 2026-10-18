Two Chinese coast guard ships entered restricted waters near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, also known as Dongsha, in the South China Sea on Friday afternoon. In response, Taiwan’s Coast Guard dispatched patrol vessels to monitor them and ordered them to leave the area, Taipei Times reports.

Warnings to Chinese vessels

According to Taiwan Coast Guard’s Dongsha-Nansha Branch, Chinese vessels numbered 3301 and 3303 entered the restricted waters at 3:34pm. The standoff was ongoing at the time the statement was released on Friday evening.

The Taiwanese patrol vessel Cijin and the PP-10032 boat flanked one of the Chinese vessels on both sides. Their crews broadcast warnings in Chinese and English, demanding that it leave the restricted waters.

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Taiwan Coast Guard response

The Dongsha command detected the Chinese vessels at about 2pm southwest of the atoll. After assessing their course and speed, officials assumed they could enter the restricted waters and directed Taiwanese patrol vessels to respond.

The coast guard said it has conducted 11 operations this year to drive Chinese ships out of the waters around Dongsha, during which 14 vessel encounters occurred. The agency called the incident Beijing’s use of purported law enforcement activities to expand its authority and create an impression of jurisdiction over the area. It also asserted Taiwan’s sovereignty over Dongsha and adjacent waters and pledged to take all necessary measures to protect national sovereignty and maritime security.

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