Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are currently visiting Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa. Their trip comes several months after the mass arrival of people from Morocco.

Thousands of migrants remain in Ceuta

More than 70,000 migrants arrived in Ceuta during the mass crossing several months ago. According to France 24, most of them returned to Morocco, but thousands of people still remain in the enclave.

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Dispute over sovereignty

The royal couple’s visit has divided the opinions of Ceuta residents. As France 24 notes, the trip could also once again heighten diplomatic tensions between Spain and Morocco. Morocco claims sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, two Spanish enclaves in North Africa.

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