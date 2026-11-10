The King of Norway and his daughter participated in a marathon on the French Riviera

King Haakon VIII and Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra participated in a marathon in southern France.

The 42.195-kilometer race took place between Nice and Cannes along the Mediterranean coast.

According to the Norwegian television channel TV 2, the father and daughter registered under their real names and ran alongside the other participants.

The king completed the course in 4 hours, 43 minutes, and 1 second. He placed 8,961st overall and 934th in his age group. Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s result was not released due to technical issues.

This is the first joint trip abroad for the King and the Crown Princess since the death of King Harald V in August 2026.

Queen Mette-Marit remained in Oslo, where she continues to recover from a lung transplant. She has no official engagements scheduled until the summer of 2027.

Queen Mette-Marit of Norway will not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony of her husband, King Haakon VIII, before the country’s parliament.

Norway’s new King Haakon VIII took the oath of allegiance before the country’s parliament in Oslo. During the ceremony, he pledged to rule Norway in accordance with the constitution and other laws.

Norway’s new King Haakon VIII delivered his first speech as monarch following the death of his father, King Harald. YLE News reported this, citing SVT and NRK. In his speech, he thanked everyone for their support following King Harald’s death and praised his father’s work both as king and in family life.

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