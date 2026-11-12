Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House in honor of the Booker Prize nominees

Queen Camilla hosted a gala reception at her London residence, Clarence House, in honor of the shortlisted authors, jury members, and supporters of the 2026 Booker Prize, as well as the recently established “Children’s Booker Prize.”

“At the reception, Her Majesty greeted Gabi Wood, the executive director of the Booker Prize Foundation, appearing in a understated ensemble—a black sundress and a dark blue chiffon blouse with a fine white polka-dot pattern and ruffles at the cuffs,” according to a statement from the event. The Queen accessorized her outfit with black boots with low, sturdy heels, a diamond bow brooch, pearl earrings, and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

Source: TSN.

Earlier, Kate Middleton appeared in public in a “country chic” look.

As a reminder, Kate Middleton unexpectedly sold tickets to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

During a visit to Scotland, Princess Kate unveiled a coat of her own design.

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