In the United States, Eutelsat Network Solutions, the American division of French satellite operator Eutelsat, has received a US Space Force contract worth more than $60 million. The company will provide military satellite communications through the low-Earth-orbit OneWeb network for two years, AeroTime reports.

Communications and field terminals

Eutelsat announced that it had received the contract on November 17, 2026. The agreement is part of the Warrior Plans initiative, under which the US Space Force seeks to provide military units with faster access to commercial satellite communications, including in remote areas or amid possible communications disruptions.

Under the agreement, Eutelsat will provide access to the OneWeb low-Earth-orbit network, as well as portable terminals for deployment in field conditions. The contract also includes technical support and alternative positioning, navigation and timing services. They may help the military maintain operations if conventional satellite navigation tools are unavailable or disrupted.

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Warrior Plans contracts

In June 2026, the US Space Force selected OneWeb Technologies, operating as Eutelsat Network Solutions, to perform the Warrior Plans contract without holding a new competition. The choice was explained by the company’s control over the OneWeb constellation and its ability to provide the required services.

SpaceX received a separate contract under the same initiative for Starshield, a military-oriented version of the Starlink satellite service. In November 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that restrictions had returned and once again limited connections at speeds above 161 km/h.

As of May 2026, the OneWeb constellation comprised approximately 650 satellites, while Starlink had more than 10,000. To upgrade and further develop the network, Eutelsat ordered additional satellites from Airbus Defence and Space: on January 12, 2026, Airbus received an order for 340 spacecraft, bringing the total number of satellites ordered since December 2024 to 440.

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