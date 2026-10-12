The Kremlin wants to send migrants who do not speak Russian to the Far East and the Arctic

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has proposed exempting foreign workers employed by residents of Advanced Development Territories (ADTs) from the requirement to demonstrate proficiency in the Russian language, Russian history, and the fundamentals of Russian law.

The corresponding draft law was published on the portal for draft regulatory and legal acts.

The initiative applies, in particular, to the Far East and the Arctic.

Currently, foreigners are generally required to demonstrate proficiency in the Russian language, history, and the fundamentals of Russian law to obtain a work permit. The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes to extend to employees of companies based in ADs the exemptions that already apply to certain categories of foreign workers.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked the Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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