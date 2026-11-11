The Kremlin is trying to shift the agenda of the talks and bring back NATO’s 2021 ultimatums, according to the ISW

Moscow is attempting to turn negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine into discussions about a new European security architecture. The Kremlin seeks to revisit the demands that the U.S. and NATO put forward back in 2021, particularly regarding the reduction of the Alliance’s military presence in Europe.

ISW analysts highlighted a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who on November 10 called it “absolutely reasonable” to first reach an agreement on the future of Europe’s security architecture and only then move on to resolving the war in Ukraine.

A similar position was voiced by an unnamed source in the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi. According to the source, ending the war in Ukraine is just one item on the agenda of a broader discussion about European security and is subordinate to the main goal—changing its architecture.

According to analysts, Moscow is attempting to shift the agenda of the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia from ending hostilities to revising the entire European security system.

This refers to the ultimatums that Russia issued to the U.S. and NATO in December 2021. At that time, Moscow demanded a halt to the deployment of new weapons and military units in Alliance countries that joined after 1997.

In effect, meeting these demands would mean limiting NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe, as well as giving Moscow the ability to influence the Alliance’s decisions and the sovereign choices of other states regarding their accession to it.

ISW analysts believe that the current statements by Russian leadership indicate an attempt to revive these ultimatums.

The report also notes that for years, the Kremlin has used the issue of NATO expansion as one of the alleged root causes of the war against Ukraine. At the same time, according to the institute’s assessment, such claims do not reflect a real threat to Russia’s security but are part of a broader campaign to justify Moscow’s desire to regain control over former Soviet states.

According to analysts, Vladimir Putin is attempting not only to secure concessions regarding Ukraine but also to reshape security arrangements across Europe.

Meanwhile, during the talks in Abu Dhabi, representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., and European countries publicly emphasized the need for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends, as well as the participation of European partners in the future negotiation process.

According to the ISW, the Russian side has repeatedly rejected such conditions.

In particular, Sergey Lavrov called the meetings between U.S. representatives and their European counterparts in Abu Dhabi a futile approach.

For his part, Russian State Duma Deputy Alexander Asafov stated that Europe’s participation could paralyze the negotiations before they even begin.

In conclusion, the ISW notes that Moscow is attempting to use the negotiation process not only to discuss ending the war in Ukraine but also to advance broader geopolitical demands that go far beyond the cessation of hostilities.

This is stated in a report by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team following the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine raised the issue of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed options for an exchange in a “1,000 for 1,000” or even “1,500 for 1,500” format. No final agreements have been reached yet, but the U.S. delegation plans to raise this issue during its next contacts with the Russian side.

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