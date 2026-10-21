The Kremlin believes that the deterioration of relations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicates a weakening of Western support for Kyiv. Moscow views this as a victory and hopes to capitalize on the situation to extract concessions from Ukraine—particularly regarding the Donbas—and to expand economic cooperation with the United States.

In the ten days following Donald Trump’s phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the U.S. administration took several steps that Moscow viewed as favorable to Russia.

In particular, Trump announced the easing of restrictions on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market, suspended the imposition of new large-scale sanctions against Russia, and increased pressure on Kyiv.

In addition, Ukraine faced restrictions on access to critical satellite systems and delays in the delivery of interceptor missiles.

On October 19, the U.S. president again criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that it was time for someone else to lead negotiations on behalf of Ukraine.

Kremlin Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev responded to Trump’s statement with a post titled “Checkmate.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also stated that the Ukrainian government is allegedly experiencing its final moments of agony, and that its resistance will not be able to change the course of events.

In Russia, changes in Washington’s policy are viewed not only as an opportunity to increase pressure on Ukraine but also as a chance to establish a broader economic partnership with the United States.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, Moscow and Washington are discussing a number of economic and investment projects. Among the possible areas of cooperation, he mentioned the Arctic, the energy sector, and the production of liquefied natural gas.

The Kremlin also welcomed Donald Trump’s decision not to impose the harsh sanctions provided for in a legislative initiative linked to Senator Lindsey Graham.

At the same time, as The Washington Post notes, the agreement on Russian diesel fuel is unlikely to have a significant impact on fuel prices in the U.S., since the volumes involved are relatively small.

According to sources interviewed by the publication, what matters far more to Moscow is the political impact of Washington’s latest decisions—the deepening of rifts between the U.S. and Ukraine. Russian authorities expect this to weaken Kyiv’s position and create additional opportunities to advance Russian demands during negotiations.

This is reported by The Washington Post.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to discuss proposals for ending the war in Ukraine with Russian leaders during his visit to Russia. The trip could be a step toward organizing talks involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Vladimir Putin.

It should be noted that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the negotiations regarding Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Presidential Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

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