Representatives of the Russian President’s Administration urged State Duma deputies from the “United Russia” party to be prepared for the announcement of “victory” in the war against Ukraine and the simultaneous return of combatants from the front lines. This was discussed during a seminar at the “Senezh” management training center near Moscow, which took place on November 13–14, according to Vedomosti, citing informed sources.

According to the publication’s sources, Sergei Kirienko, first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, participated in the event. In particular, he emphasized the need for cooperation with participants in the so-called “special military operation.”

“They said that everyone must be ready for victory when the combatants return from the special operation all at once,” one of the sources said.

At the same time, the deputies were reminded that they continue to work under wartime conditions. According to one of the seminar participants who spoke with RBC, Kremlin representatives made it clear that this situation is not changing for the time being.

Another source told the publication that Kremlin officials insisted: as long as hostilities continue, lawmakers must not allow themselves to relax or live a carefree life.

The Kremlin is laying the informational groundwork for ending the war

Earlier, the “Dossier” center reported on the Kremlin’s preparations for a possible end to the war against Ukraine. According to its data, the Russian presidential administration is working to present the cessation of hostilities to the Russian public as a “victory.”

In particular, they are developing propaganda narratives intended to justify the signing of a peace agreement even if Russia fails to achieve the goals stated by Vladimir Putin regarding the complete capture of the Donbas.

The latest round of diplomatic talks on ending the war in Ukraine failed to produce a breakthrough. Following two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President’s Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting lasted about two hours.

Following the meeting with Vladimir Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported some progress and expressed hope that the next round of talks would be announced.

As a reminder, following their talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.

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