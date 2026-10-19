Russia has proposed holding talks in November involving Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. According to reports, the Kremlin is seeking to negotiate an end to the war on terms favorable to Moscow, while there are no plans to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the prospects for a trilateral summit in an interview with an American publication. According to him, there are currently no specific agreements on organizing the meeting, and the potential agenda remains undefined.

“There is still no clear understanding regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three sides acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting,” Peskov stated.

Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman had described a possible meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit as useful.

In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov also commented on the possibility of trilateral talks. He clarified that the initiative to organize the meeting must come from China, provided that Donald Trump confirms his participation in the summit.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

As a reminder, Trump stated that Zelenskyy is not interested in ending the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called Russia’s support a historic mistake by Trump.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk were responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which affected its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine currently does not have access to the Starshield satellite system used by the U.S. military. According to him, Kyiv has requested access to the system, specifically for strikes deep inside Russia, but this issue is still under discussion. Rubio also denied that Washington had ordered a reduction in Starlink’s speed in Ukraine

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