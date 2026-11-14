The Kremlin has proposed that the U.S. divide Europe into spheres of influence based on the Cold War model — NYT

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation proposed that the U.S. side return to the Cold War-era system of relations, which called for the division of Europe into spheres of influence and the de facto recognition of Moscow’s special interests.

The New York Times reported this, citing American diplomats. According to the publication, Kremlin representatives made similar proposals during Vladimir Putin’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys in Moscow.

The Russian side justifies its position by arguing that the confrontation between the USSR and the U.S. from 1946 to 1991 was accompanied by agreements and channels of communication that allegedly helped prevent full-scale hostilities.

U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner tried to explain to Russian representatives that the world has changed significantly, especially over the past five years. However, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, called a return to Cold War principles the foundation of an “indivisible security architecture.”

What Demands Is Moscow Making?

As the NYT notes, the Kremlin’s unofficial proposals, conveyed to European and American representatives in November in exchange for a ceasefire in Ukraine, generally align with the logic of a new global confrontation.

First and foremost, Moscow insists on ending the war on its own terms. Among its demands are Ukraine’s official renunciation of NATO membership, the transfer of the entire territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Russia, and a reduction in Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Russia’s claims extend beyond Ukraine. Moscow is making demands on other European countries as well—from Finland to Moldova. The Kremlin is demanding that the entire NATO bloc revert to its 1997 borders. In effect, this would mean the withdrawal of the alliance’s military infrastructure from 16 member countries, including all states that were formerly part of the Warsaw Pact.

In addition, Russia wants NATO to cease all activities in the post-Soviet republics of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. According to the publication, among the scenarios proposed by Moscow is the possibility of reviving an organization similar to the Warsaw Pact under Russian leadership.

Putin has previously denied seeking a new Cold War

At the same time, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly spoken out against the Cold War and accused Western countries of attempting to drag Russia into a new confrontation.

In 2016, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he stated that he would not want to view current relations as a return to the Cold War and assured that Moscow does not seek such a scenario.

Source: NYT

Earlier, Zelenskyy outlined the issues Russia refused to discuss in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy summed up the first day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: What Security Guarantees Can Ukraine Count On?

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