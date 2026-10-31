Crisis Surrounding Poland's Constitutional Tribunal: Navrotsky Calls for Urgent Consultations

Polish President Karol Nawrocki spoke of a threat to the country’s internal security amid the escalating conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. He accused his opponents of violating the constitutional order and announced urgent consultations with representatives of parliamentary factions.

According to the Polish president, a state constitutional body was forcibly seized overnight. He also reported that he had held consultations with the First President of the Supreme Court, Zbigniew Kapinski, who, according to Nawrocki, also does not recognize as legitimate the actions of those who have seized power in the Constitutional Tribunal.

“Last night, the constitutional order of the Republic of Poland was violated, and a state constitutional body was forcibly seized. I consulted with the first president of the Supreme Court, Zbigniew Kapinski, who also does not recognize as lawful the actions of those who have usurped power in the Constitutional Tribunal,” the statement reads.

Navrotsky called for the restoration of the rule of law and the withdrawal from the Constitutional Tribunal’s premises of the security forces deployed there by the government.

“I have ensured access to the Constitutional Court for Judge Bartłomiej Sokhanski, the legally serving deputy president of the Constitutional Court. In light of the threat to the internal security of the Republic of Poland, I am convening urgent consultations today with representatives of parliamentary factions to stabilize the political situation and restore the constitutional order,” the Polish president added.

Navrotsky’s statement came amid an ongoing standoff between the president and Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government over the functioning and reform of Poland’s judicial system.

The tension escalated following the removal of Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Świenczkowski. Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska announced his removal and assumed leadership of the institution. Police arrived at the Tribunal’s premises following reports of security threats to judges and staff, as well as disturbances during protests.

The parties differ in their assessments of the legality of the recent decisions and actions surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. Navrotsky and opposition representatives allege violations of the constitutional order, while Donald Tusk’s government explains its actions as necessary to restore the rule of law and the independence of the judicial system.

Navrotsky wrote about this on the social media platform X.

On October 30, at around 6:00 p.m., a statement appeared on the website of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland announcing the removal of its president, Bogdan Świenczkowski, and vice president, Bartłomiej Sokhański.

According to RMF24, a heated dispute broke out in Poland on the night between Friday and Saturday at the Constitutional Tribunal building between President Karol Nawrocki and individuals whom the Sejm had elected to serve on the tribunal. In a recording that was made public, Nawrocki can be heard questioning their status as judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.

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