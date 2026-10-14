Cuba has accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of pressuring leaders of other countries ahead of a United Nations General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for an end to the US economic embargo against the island. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Cuba's statement

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said that Washington was allegedly pressuring and blackmailing heads of state and government of several countries in an effort to change their position during the vote on the embargo. He also accused the United States of collectively punishing Cubans and called on the international community to oppose US policy.

The UN General Assembly is due to vote on a non-binding resolution calling for an end to the US embargo against Cuba. Such resolutions have previously repeatedly received broad international support.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conversation with the president of El Salvador

Cuba's accusations came after a telephone conversation between Rubio and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. According to the US State Department, they discussed security cooperation and Washington's priorities at the UN. Rubio urged El Salvador to cooperate with the United States and partners that share these priorities.

The sides also discussed protecting critical infrastructure, including ports, from what Washington described as harmful external influence. The United States did not specify which states or entities were being referred to. The United States has maintained an economic embargo against Cuba for decades, seeking political change, while Havana says the restrictions harm the country's population.

Read us on