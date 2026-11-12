Cook Instead of Huang: Trump Proposes an Unexpected Candidate for Nvidia CEO

On November 12, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed appointing Apple CEO Tim Cook as the new head of Nvidia to replace Jensen Huang.

According to Trump, Huang did an excellent job, but Cook is the only candidate capable of replacing him.

“One legend replaces another!” the U.S. president declared.

This was reported in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, citing The Wall Street Journal.

As a reminder, Nvidia’s Board of Directors is preparing to consider Jensen Huang’s dismissal — The Verge.

A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against Nvidia and Jensen Huang — France 24.

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