U.S. President’s Special Envoy Jared Kushner announced that the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the full-scale war will take place in the near future. According to him, the exchange is planned for the eve of the winter holidays.

“The goal of the trilateral meeting was, first and foremost, to see if we could carry out a major humanitarian prisoner exchange, which will take place very soon before the holidays and will be the largest exchange of the entire war,” Kushner said.

He also noted that during the planned exchange, thousands of people will be able to return home to their families.

Kushner made these remarks in an interview with Matthias Döpfner, CEO of the Axel Springer media group, on the MD Meets podcast.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated during the “Dialogue for Unity” event that a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will take place in several stages, rather than in a single day, as the process is currently in the coordination phase.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, reached a basic agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war during two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ukraine and Russia are conducting negotiations on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, under which they plan to return more than a thousand citizens. The parties are still coordinating the final number of participants in the exchange.

Read us on