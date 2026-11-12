Following his meeting with Putin in Moscow on November 12, U.S. Special Presidential Representative Jared Kushner announced that a new round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia would take place next week.

“I think we discussed all the issues in detail. This will influence next week’s multilateral talks, as well as our conversation with President Zelenskyy,” the U.S. official noted, adding that Washington is seeking to involve European representatives in broader European security mechanisms.

According to Kushner, the talks were thorough and productive, and the U.S. administration intends to make every effort to end the war.

Source: Sky News.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, met the American delegation at Vnukovo Airport.

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin had disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

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