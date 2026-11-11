After talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace

The issue of territory will be the most difficult one during negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Jared Kushner made this statement on November 11 while commenting on the results of a two-day meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to Kushner, the meetings were substantive but not easy. For the first time in nearly eight months, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including a territorial settlement.

Kushner emphasized that the territorial aspect will be the most difficult for the parties to agree on.

At the same time, he announced that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Kushner himself will travel to Moscow tomorrow, where they are scheduled to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine raised the issue of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed options for an exchange in a “1,000 for 1,000” or even “1,500 for 1,500” format. No final agreements have been reached yet, but the U.S. delegation plans to raise this issue during its next contacts with the Russian side.

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