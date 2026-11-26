Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, said in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner that Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the head of the aggressor state Russia, had agreed not to use nuclear weapons. As RMF24 reports, Kushner also said that Putin had assured the American side that he had no such intentions.

Statements on the war and ceasefire

According to Kushner, Russia's war against Ukraine is a proxy conflict. He considers the situation extremely tense and warned that an error in assessing the circumstances could trigger an uncontrolled escalation.

Kushner also claimed that Putin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine because he does not believe it would ensure lasting peace. According to him, the United States strongly urged this, but the Russian leader shows no interest in ending the war quickly.

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Security in Europe

In Kushner's view, ending the war requires creating a new security architecture in Europe and defining a line that would make it possible to stop the killings. He said Russia had been drawn into a broader conversation about Europe, but Putin continues to see the West as a side provoking Russia and seeking its strategic defeat.

Kushner added that Russians perceive NATO as a threat. At the same time, he said he considers the Alliance defensive and expressed the view that negotiations could help eliminate some disinformation. According to him, the decision on providing Ukraine with security guarantees will depend on Trump.

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