In Frankfurt, Germany, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that the bandages on her face were related to a minor operation for skin cancer. She said this in an internal video address to ECB staff seen by Politico Europe.

Explanation of the bandages

In the video address, Lagarde joked about her appearance after travelling to Bangkok for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund. She said the bandages were not related to kickboxing in Thailand, but that skin cancer had needed to be removed.

Earlier, the bandages visible on Lagarde's face in a video statement sparked speculation on social media. In a subsequent post, she explained that she had undergone a “minor operation” earlier that week and urged people to have their skin checked regularly and follow medical advice.

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Resignation in February

That same day, the 70-year-old Lagarde also announced that she would leave her post on February 7 — before the official end of her term in October 2027. The ECB did not comment on details of her future plans and referred to the bank chief's earlier statement.

According to the publication, Lagarde had previously hinted that she might speak out regarding France's 2027 presidential election. An unnamed source familiar with her position said that an early departure from the ECB was intended to give her greater freedom to speak out and take part in issues unrelated to monetary policy.

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