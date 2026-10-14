Latvian authorities have officially declared Russian journalist Leonid Ragozin, who lived in Riga, persona non grata. The Moscow Times reported this on October 14, citing local media and Ragozin himself.

Latvian Foreign Ministry decision

Latvian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Līga Ērmācāne told Delfi that a Russian citizen, whose name was not disclosed, was added to the list of persona non grata last Wednesday. Foreign Ministry adviser Toms Sadovskis said that the grounds for the decision would not be disclosed for national security reasons.

On October 14, Ragozin confirmed that he had received a notice of expulsion the day before. According to him, the decision was made in response to his critical articles and comments on the policies of Western states and networks of far-right political forces.

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Journalist's statement

The journalist also claims that Latvia chose persona non grata status in order to make it impossible to challenge his expulsion in Latvian courts. In a post on X, he called the decision a personal tragedy, saying that he was being deprived of his home, circle of friends and support.

In an interview with Meduza published the day before, Ragozin said that he was outside Latvia and feared imprisonment should he return to Russia. He worked as a producer for the BBC Russian Service and as an editor at the Russian Newsweek, while his commentary was published by Al Jazeera, Jacobin and The American Conservative.

Ragozin faced criticism after remarks made on an ultra-left podcast, where he said that the Kremlin had allegedly been forced to use “brute force” because of Western interference in its sphere of influence. At the same time, the journalist wrote that he condemns Russian aggression and supports Ukraine's sovereignty, but will continue criticizing Western countries for what he considers their inadequate handling of the conflict. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Latvia has declared more than 150 Russian cultural figures, state journalists and commentators persona non grata.

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